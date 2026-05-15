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Home / Delhi / Female schoolteacher held in minor’s rape case

Female schoolteacher held in minor’s rape case

Sent to one-day police custody

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:11 AM May 15, 2026 IST
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A female teacher of a private school in west Delhi's Janakpuri area was arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl by a 57-year-old school caretaker, a police officer said on Thursday.

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The teacher was produced before a court, which sent her to one-day police custody, he said.

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The incident came to light on May 1 after a woman lodged a complaint at the Janakpuri Police Station, alleging that her daughter was sexually assaulted during the school hours on April 30, the second day after her admission to the school.

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According to the complaint, the child complained of pain after returning home. When questioned by her mother, the child allegedly said she had been taken to an isolated area inside the school where the caretaker sexually assaulted her.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

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The accused, a caretaker at the school, was granted bail on last Thursday by a Delhi court after the police arrested him.

The prosecution had strongly opposed the bail application of the accused before the court. However, the accused was granted bail.

The Delhi Police have initiated formalities to file an appeal before the High Court challenging the bail order of the accused.

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