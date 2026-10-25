Festival to explore ‘Prakriti: ecology and existence’

The India International Centre (IIC) will host the 22nd edition of The IIC Experience: A Festival of the Arts from October 29 to November 3, bringing together artists, scholars, filmmakers and conservationists to explore the theme Prakriti: Ecology and Existence through performances, exhibitions, films, discussions and culinary experiences.

Announcing the festival at a press conference on Friday, IIC Director K N Shrivastava said the event had adopted a central theme in recent years to bring its diverse programmes together.

Advertisement

“For the past few years, we have decided that there should be a theme around which all the programmes of the festival are centred. This year, the theme chosen is Prakriti, or nature,” he said.

Advertisement

The festival will open on October 29 with the exhibition Prakriti: Harmonising Inner and Outer Worlds in South Asian Texts and Traditions, followed by a keynote address by art historian Naman P Ahuja on tree worship in Indian art. The formal inauguration will take place on October 30 at 6.30 pm, with IIC president Shyam Saran inaugurating the festival, followed by a Bharatanatyam recital, Scent of the Earth, by Alarmel Valli.

Other performances include a solo recital by Maa Parvathy Baul on October 31, a classical vocal recital by Kalapini Komkali on November 1, a presentation of Thailand’s Ramakien on the same evening, a Rudra Veena recital by Ustad Mohi Bahauddin Dagar on November 2 and a Hindustani vocal recital by Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty on November 3.

Advertisement

The exhibitions will explore subjects ranging from Kerala’s manuscript heritage and pastoral communities to Indian bird paintings from the early 19th century. The film programme, Stories on Screen, curated with support from the National Film Development Corporation of India, the National Film Archive of India and the Film Heritage Foundation, will feature 13 films, including Jurassic Park, The Red Turtle, Umrao Jaan and In Which Annie Gives It to Those Ones.

Panel discussions will address wildlife conservation, Kerala’s literacy achievement, urban planning, pastoralism, food systems and climate change. The programme will also feature poetry in Hindi, English and six regional languages.

The food festival, Journeys Across India, will showcase regional cuisines, including dishes from Odisha, Jharkhand, Afghanistan, the Konkan and Malabar regions, alongside French and Jain culinary traditions.

The IIC Quarterly, Autumn 2026, will also be released during the festival on November 2. The publication will feature writing on nature, water security, Gandhi, Partition and police reforms, among other subjects.