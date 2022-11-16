Few takers for science courses at DU colleges

PTI

New Delhi, November 15

Seats in several science courses, especially in south- and off-campus colleges, remain vacant despite the Delhi University (DU) admission process reaching the third round of seat allocation.

College principals attributed the vacancies to delays in the admission process. They also said science students have a wider choice as they can elect commerce courses as well. The colleges expect some of the vacancies will be filled by the third round. The varsity declared the third list of seat allocation on Sunday and students can accept the seats allocated by Tuesday.

At the end of the second round of allocations, over 61,500 students have taken admission to the university. In the third round, 16,231 seats for undergraduate programmes were allocated. As of 7 pm on Monday, 9,504 students have accepted the college and courses allotted to them.

At Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, most seats in the commerce and arts departments have been filled with only one of two remaining vacant. However, vacancies in science courses are still in the double digits.

Principal of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College Hem Chand Jain said the college had 912 sanctioned seats and 748 students had confirmed their admission by paying the fees as of 3 pm.

At off-campus Rajdhani College, of the 1,192 sanctioned seats, only 900 have been filled by Monday night.

However, colleges in North Campus such as Miranda House have said they are not facing any vacancies.