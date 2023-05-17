Fewest power cuts in Delhi, Punjab, claims CM Arvind Kejriwal; BJP calls it a lie

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, May 16

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed that Delhi and Punjab have the fewest power cuts in the country.

In a tweet, Kejriwal stated: “In the entire country, Punjab and Delhi are the only states that have free electricity (up to 600 units in two months), and these states also have the fewest power cuts. People used to say that if governments give free electricity then power cuts will increase, but power outages have dipped. How? This was made possible due to our clean intentions and honesty. We have made the electricity sector efficient.”

He shared a table of an energy survey wherein Delhi was at the bottom while Punjab was second from the bottom in terms of power cuts.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT Cell Head Amit Malviya claimed the survey figures were incorrect.

He said that this survey dated back to 2020 and was conducted by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, one of Asia’s leading not-for-profit policy research institutions, when Congress was in power in Punjab.

He alleged that the survey figures were tweaked and the names of a few states were deleted to keep Punjab at the second-lowest place in terms of power cuts. As per the survey, Delhi at the bottom and was followed by Kerala, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, he said. However, these states have been removed from the chart and Punjab was put at the second-lowest place, he added.