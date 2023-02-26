Fight against corruption not political issue, it will and must continue: BJP on Sisodia’s arrest

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, February 26

The BJP on Sunday said there was merit in the excise scam case involving Manish Sisodia and he will have to face the law of the land.

Proclaiming that the BJP would continue its fight against corruption as the party had a policy of zero tolerance for graft, spokesperson Sambit Patra said Sisodia must be the one and only education minister in the world to be arrested for setting up liquor shops in the vicinity of schools to get commissions.

“Manish Sisodia played with the lives of children of Delhi,” Patra said adding that probe agencies were no political entities.

“Probe agencies act on technicalities. They know 45 phones have been destroyed to wipe out evidence. AAP has called Satyendra Jain innocent too. Why is he still in jail? Because there’s merit in money laundering charges against him. Likewise there’s merit in the case against Sisodia,” Patra said.

Noting that the fight m against corruption needs seriousness and maturity, Patra repeated BJP’s old questions on the excise scam asking CM Arvind Kejriwal for answers.

“Why was wholesaler Commission increased from 2 to 12 pc, if not to make back door commissions and spread a web of liquor shops across Delhi? If your excise policy was so good why did you reverse it? Before placing your new excise policy before the group of ministers, your liquor baron friends were shown the draft so they could tweak what’s at odds with them. Why? Black listed companies were given contracts, why?Manufacturers can’t be brought into retail as per law but the law was bent. Why? Why Rs 144 crore license fee of your liquor barons friends was waived?” Patra shot serial posers at Kejriwal.

He said CBI doesn’t work on emotions.

“It works on technicality. Questions will have to be answered. It’s the probe agencies which have made Sisodia accused number one, not the BJP,” Patra said.

Prime minister Narendra Modi has personally led the anti corruption pitch on several occasions in the past calling corruption and nepotism top dangers for democracy and deriding public glorification of the corrupt as a matter of concern.