FIIT JEE Ltd booked for misleading advts

FIIT JEE Ltd booked for misleading advts

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has filed a case against FIIT JEE Ltd for allegedly failing to provide the services it promised to students and abruptly ceasing operations mid-January, an official said on Thursday. FIIT JEE Coaching...
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:27 AM Mar 14, 2025 IST
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has filed a case against FIIT JEE Ltd for allegedly failing to provide the services it promised to students and abruptly ceasing operations mid-January, an official said on Thursday. FIIT JEE Coaching Institute, specifically its east Delhi Centre in Laxmi Nagar, is at the heart of the matter, with 192 complaints against it by students and parents, EOW in a statement said.

"The allegations claimed that the institute engaged in misleading advertisements, exaggerated success claims, and deceptive marketing tactics to attract students and collect substantial course fees," Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Vikram K Porwal said in the statement.

A case has been filed under Sections 406, 420, 120-B, and 34 of the IPC against FIIT JEE Ltd, its Managing Director (MD) Dinesh Kumar Goel, and other officials involved in the deceptive practices, it read.

