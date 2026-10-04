CJP co-convener Saurav Das has demanded that the Delhi Police should register an FIR against ACP Vivek Bhagat over an alleged sexual assault on a journalist during a protest at Jantar Mantar, setting a deadline of noon on October 5. Das accused the Delhi Police of protecting the officer and warned of renewed protests if an FIR was not registered. The case has since been transferred to the Crime Branch.

Das said he and CJP leader Ratna Singh approached the police after learning about the allegation. He claimed that several journalists and protesters had already been demonstrating outside the police station, repeatedly demanding registration of an FIR.

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Questioning the delay, Das alleged that the Delhi Police were protecting ACP Vivek Bhagat instead of acting on the complaint.

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He said the police had been told they could take time to examine video footage of the alleged incident, but maintained that an FIR must be registered by noon on October 5.

Das warned that if the FIR was not registered by the deadline, journalists and other protesters would return to the police station and demand a copy of the FIR.

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The controversy comes amid ongoing CJP-led protests in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

On Saturday, Delhi Police registered three FIRs in connection with the October 2 protests involving student organisations, political parties and civil society activists who attempted to gather at Jantar Mantar. The police said no individual or organisation had been named as an accused in those FIRs.

The latest allegation comes amid earlier complaints by CJP supporters regarding police conduct during recent protests. The party had previously sought stricter charges in a case involving injuries allegedly sustained by a CJP supporter during a protest at Jantar Mantar.

CJP's general secy Aafreen Nawaz, speaking to The Tribune, condemned the alleged act by Delhi Police officer. She said, "It is a matter of grave concern how a senior official’s name is being linked to molestation. The CJP is monitoring the situation, and our leaders in Delhi are standing with every single protester and will ensure that justice prevails."