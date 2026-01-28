DT
Home / Delhi / FIR against 5-star hotel after guest alleges food poisoning

FIR against 5-star hotel after guest alleges food poisoning

The complaint was filed on Monday under Section 286 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to negligent conduct involving poisonous substances

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jan 28, 2026 IST
The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against a five-star hotel in the heart of the national capital after a 33-year-old woman alleged she fell ill due to food consumed there.

The complaint was filed on Monday under Section 286 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to negligent conduct involving poisonous substances.

According to the police, the woman reported that the food served to her at the hotel on Barakhamba Road caused food poisoning, leaving her unwell. She also claimed she was confined to her room and sought urgent assistance.

A PCR call was received, and a police team, including a woman sub-inspector, rushed to the hotel’s 12th floor. When repeated knocks went unanswered, the door was opened with a master key in the presence of staff, as per the FIR.

The caller, a resident of Prasad Nagar in Delhi, told police she had checked into the hotel on January 20 with a booking until January 31. On January 24, she ordered food from one of the hotel’s restaurants. After eating, she began experiencing severe discomfort. She was taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital, where doctors put her under observation. A crime team inspected the room and seized 16 exhibits.

