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Home / Delhi / Delhi: FIR against Paharganj building owner, contractor after collapse during construction; 8 injured

Delhi: FIR against Paharganj building owner, contractor after collapse during construction; 8 injured

Police apprehend owner and contractor; supporting columns found wet and structure appeared tilted during initial inspection

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:35 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Damaged remains of an under-construction building after a roof slab collapsed, in Paharganj area, New Delhi, Sunday, November 15, 2026. PTI
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An FIR was registered against the owner and contractor of a building in Central Delhi’s Paharganj on Monday after a portion of the structure collapsed during construction work, leaving eight people injured.

The Paharganj police registered the case under Sections 290 (negligent conduct with respect to buildings), 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety), 223(a) (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), DCP (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

“The property owner, Raman, and contractor Anwar have been apprehended and are being bound down. Further investigation is underway,” he added.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at property numbers 3992-3993 in Kasheruwalan, Sangatrashan, opposite the Government Girls Senior Secondary School, where construction work was underway.

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According to the police, a portion of the structure collapsed while the roof slab of the second floor was being laid, injuring eight people.

During an initial inspection, the supporting columns of the building were found to be wet and the structure appeared to have tilted, police said.

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