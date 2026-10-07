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Home / Delhi / FIR against Rahul, Priyanka over Akashvani Bhavan entry during EC protest

FIR against Rahul, Priyanka over Akashvani Bhavan entry during EC protest

260 detained as INDIA bloc MPs march towards poll panel office

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:37 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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FIR against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi over entry into Akashvani Bhavan during CJI protest in Delhi on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
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The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with several other opposition leaders and supporters, for allegedly entering the Akashvani Bhavan premises without permission during a protest march against the Election Commission on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered after the protesters allegedly entered the premises and refused to leave despite repeated directions from the police. The protesters had entered the complex following a march by INDIA bloc MPs from Parliament House towards Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarters of the Election Commission.

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According to the police, the march began around 10.30 am. The protesters allegedly broke through the first barricade put up by the police and proceeded towards a second barricade near NITI Aayog. Police officials repeatedly announced that restrictions under Section 163 of the BNSS were in force and appealed to the protesters to disperse peacefully.

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When the protesters allegedly continued to defy the directions, around 260 people, including 10 MPs, were detained and taken to different police stations for necessary legal action, the police said.

Most of the protesters subsequently left the area. However, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Pawan Khera, Manish Chhathrath and around 50-60 supporters allegedly entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises without permission and sat there.

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The police said the protesters were asked to vacate the premises but refused to do so. Rahul Gandhi, along with the other opposition leaders, remained seated under a banyan tree and insisted that they would leave only after a delegation of MPs was given an appointment to meet Election Commission officials.

The police said the action was taken after repeated disregard of lawful directions and with the objective of maintaining law and order.

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