DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / FIR registered against AIX pilot for ‘assaulting’ passenger

FIR registered against AIX pilot for ‘assaulting’ passenger

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Dec 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo
Advertisement

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against an Air India Express pilot for allegedly assaulting a passenger at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Saturday, officials have said.

Advertisement

The case has been registered at the IGIA police station under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, according to sources.

Advertisement

Notably, the airline had previously sacked the pilot.

Advertisement

“I was contacted by AirIndiaX by 2 AVPs from their headquarters. However, the only thing they wanted to convey was that what happened was the actions of an individual, and not what the company stands for, and that they will fully co-operate with the police. I totally respect that, and agree with it too,” the complainant, Ankit Dewan, posted on X.

“While the actions of the pilot do not reflect the beliefs of the company, he was on official duty (entering as staff). Thus they cannot shirk responsibility. AIX has to publically declare a date by which their internal investigation will be completed, and it cannot be too far into future. At the declared date, AIX has to inform the public of the action they have decided to take against (Captain) Virender Sejwal (the pilot),” Dewan’s post read.

Advertisement

According to AIX, Sejwal was travelling as a passenger on another airline at the time of the incident.

In a series of posts on X, Dewan, a SpiceJet passenger, had said he was travelling with his wife and two children, including a four-month-old baby, on Saturday when the airport staff guided his family to use a staff security lane. According to Dewan, an argument began when he objected to people cutting the queue.

The Air India Express pilot allegedly questioned his ability to read the signage, and used the word anpadh (illiterate) during the exchange.

He said the verbal argument later turned physical. “Not able to exercise restraint, the AIX pilot proceeded to physically assault me, leaving me bloody,” Dewan wrote on the social media platform.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts