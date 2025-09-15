DT
FIR registered for rash driving in BMW hit case that killed Finance Ministry official

FIR registered for rash driving in BMW hit case that killed Finance Ministry official

Emergency calls reporting a traffic jam near Metro Pillar No. 67 alerted the police, who found the BMW turned sideways and the motorcycle lying near the divider
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:04 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Navjot Singh of the Union Ministry of Finance was killed and three people, including his wife, were injured after a BMW allegedly hit his motorcycle near Delhi Cantonment metro station on Ring Road here on Sunday, police said. PTI Photos
Delhi Police have registered an FIR under sections of rash driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the BMW accident near Dhaula Kuan metro station on Sunday afternoon, resulting in the death of a senior Union Finance Ministry official, Navjot Singh, while his wife, Sandeep Kaur, was critically injured.

According to the police, the FIR has been lodged under Sections 281 (rash or careless driving endangering human life), 125 B (careless act endangering human life or safety), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 238 (concealment of evidence or providing false information to protect the offender) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the Crime Branch inspected the damaged vehicles and the accident site as part of the investigation.

Eyewitnesses said the BMW struck the couple’s motorcycle after colliding with the central verge and losing control. The car occupants, a woman and her husband, a Gurugram-based businessman, were also injured. Both sustained injuries in the crash and are currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

Police said the couple is involved in the business of manufacturing leather products such as horse saddles, seats, covers and belts.

Singh, a deputy secretary in the Finance Ministry’s Department of Economic Affairs, was a resident of Hari Nagar.

Emergency calls reporting a traffic jam near Metro Pillar No. 67 alerted the police, who found the BMW turned sideways and the motorcycle lying near the divider.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

