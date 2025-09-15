FIR registered for rash driving in BMW hit case that killed Finance Ministry official

Delhi Police have registered an FIR under sections of rash driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the BMW accident near Dhaula Kuan metro station on Sunday afternoon, resulting in the death of a senior Union Finance Ministry official, Navjot Singh, while his wife, Sandeep Kaur, was critically injured.

According to the police, the FIR has been lodged under Sections 281 (rash or careless driving endangering human life), 125 B (careless act endangering human life or safety), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 238 (concealment of evidence or providing false information to protect the offender) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the Crime Branch inspected the damaged vehicles and the accident site as part of the investigation.

Eyewitnesses said the BMW struck the couple’s motorcycle after colliding with the central verge and losing control. The car occupants, a woman and her husband, a Gurugram-based businessman, were also injured. Both sustained injuries in the crash and are currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

Police said the couple is involved in the business of manufacturing leather products such as horse saddles, seats, covers and belts.

Singh, a deputy secretary in the Finance Ministry’s Department of Economic Affairs, was a resident of Hari Nagar.

Emergency calls reporting a traffic jam near Metro Pillar No. 67 alerted the police, who found the BMW turned sideways and the motorcycle lying near the divider.