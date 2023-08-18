Fire at Delhi factory, five firemen injured

New Delhi, August 17
Five firemen were injured following a blast at a plastic factory in northwest Delhi’s Bawana, officials said on Thursday.
According to fire officials, the incident took place on Wednesday at 10.56 pm, and 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The factory is situated at Sector-5 in Bawana Industrial Area.
A blast occurred in the factory due to which the wall and gate collapsed, and five firemen sustained injuries, they said.
“Firemen Dharamveer, Ajeet, Narender, Jaiveer and Vikas sustained injuries in the incident. They were rushed to Maharshi Valmiki Hospital and later discharged,” an official said.
