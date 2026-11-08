Fire at godown in northwest Delhi, no casualties

A fire broke out at a socks godown in the basement of a building in northwest Delhi’s Shahzada Bagh area late Friday night, prompting the Delhi Fire Services to deploy 12 fire tenders to bring the blaze under control.

No casualties were reported in the incident, which took place in Sarai Rohilla at 11.36 pm on Friday, officials said.

The firefighting operation continued for several hours, with the blaze being brought under control at around 4.50 am on Saturday. Cooling operations were subsequently carried out to prevent the fire from reigniting.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.