Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Fire at godown in northwest Delhi, no casualties

Fire at godown in northwest Delhi, no casualties

Firefighting ops continued for many hours in the Shahzada Bagh area

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:09 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. File.
Advertisement

A fire broke out at a socks godown in the basement of a building in northwest Delhi’s Shahzada Bagh area late Friday night, prompting the Delhi Fire Services to deploy 12 fire tenders to bring the blaze under control.

No casualties were reported in the incident, which took place in Sarai Rohilla at 11.36 pm on Friday, officials said.

The firefighting operation continued for several hours, with the blaze being brought under control at around 4.50 am on Saturday. Cooling operations were subsequently carried out to prevent the fire from reigniting.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts