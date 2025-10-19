Fire at MPs’ housing complex in Delhi sparks panic, pet rescued by firefighter

A fire broke out on Saturday afternoon at the multi-storey Brahmaputra Apartments on Dr Bishambhar Das Marg in Delhi, a residential complex allotted to Members of Parliament, officials said.

Advertisement

According to fire officials, the Delhi Fire Service received the first call at around 1.20 pm, after which 14 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that the blaze began from spare furniture stored on the ground floor, an official from the Delhi Fire Service said.

Advertisement

Eyewitnesses reported being alerted by thick smoke. Kamal, the personal assistant to Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, said, “I was in the office, so I don’t know what caused the fire. We have lost everything — jewellery, clothes, fridge and all other household items, including documents. I’ll have to start my life from zero.”

Anil Kumar, another resident of the apartment block, said the fire is believed to have started after a child was playing with crackers.

Advertisement

“The fire landed on some couches stored there and quickly spread across the building,” he added.

“Two girls have been rushed to hospital and several belongings and materials belonging to staff members have been destroyed,” Kumar claimed.

Located barely 200 metres from Parliament House, the Brahmaputra Apartments were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020 and are home to several Rajya Sabha MPs.

Amid the chaos, a heartwarming moment unfolded when a firefighter risked his life to rescue a pet dog trapped inside the burning building.

With thick smoke filling the air, he rushed in and emerged moments later carrying the frightened animal to safety.

The pet’s owner, visibly emotional, thanked the firefighter for saving their beloved companion from the flames.