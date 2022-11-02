Fire at Narela slipper factory claims 2 lives

New Delhi, November 1
Two people died and 18 sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a factory in Narela Industrial Area here on Tuesday, officials said.
The blaze was reported at 9.35 am and was doused by around 3 pm by 12 fire tenders and 50 personnel, they said. “The fire broke out at a slippers manufacturing factory on the second floor of the building. Those injured are shifted to hospitals. Two people are declared dead," a senior police officer said.
The deceased were identified as Sonu Thakur (24), hailing from Bihar, and Akhil Kumar (20), a resident of Narela.
Locals said they saw thick black smoke emanating from one of the upper floors of the building. A senior fire official said the blast was such that windows of the floor were broken and a person was thrown out of it. He said only the second floor of the building was engulfed in fire.
