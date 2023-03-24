Fire at Noida office

ANI

Noida: A fire broke out at a company in Noida's Sector 10 on Thursday morning. No casualties have been reported yet. As soon as the information was received, the fire engine reached the spot and got engaged in extinguishing the blaze. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. More than ten fire tenders reached the spot. On Wednesday, a fire also broke out in a restaurant at Khan Market in the national capital. Four fire tenders were at work to douse the fire.