DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Delhi / Fire at Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh claims two lives

Fire at Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh claims two lives

‘Saans phool raha, kuchh karo’, victim’s last message to brother
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jul 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Firemen at a Vishal Mega Mart outlet in the Karol Bagh area, New Delhi, on Saturday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

A massive fire at a Vishal Mega Mart outlet in Karol Bagh on Friday evening claimed the lives of two persons, including a 25-year-old man who sent a desperate message to his brother for help.

Advertisement

Kumar Dhirendra Pratap Singh was inside the lift when the fire broke out in the four-storey departmental store.

Around 6:51 pm, Singh sent a heartbreaking message to his elder brother: “Bhaiya, hum lift mein hoon. Gas gaye hain. Karol Bagh Mega Mart… Ab saans phool raha. kuchh karo (I am short of breath now. Do something)”.

Advertisement

The fire, which broke around 6:44 pm, mainly affected the second floor where fabric and grocery items were stocked. Poor ventilation made the firefighting operation extremely challenging. As many as 13 fire tenders and 90 firefighters were deployed to control the blaze, officials said.

Another male charred body was recovered from the building later during the cooling operations, taking the death toll to two.

Advertisement

Preliminary reports suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the fire, but investigations are ongoing.

The incident has raised serious concerns over fire safety norms and emergency preparedness in Delhi’s busy commercial areas.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts