Fire breaks out at 4-storey residential building in Delhi’s Keshav Puram

A fire broke out at a four-storey residential building in northwest Delhi’s Keshav Puram area in the early hours of Monday, prompting a rescue operation in which three people were safely evacuated from the terrace, officials said.

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The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received multiple calls about the blaze at around 2.03 am from a residential building on Lawrence Road. Two water tenders, two water bowsers and a quick response vehicle were rushed to the spot.

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Fire department personnel safely brought down the three occupants—Gaurav (28), Kaira (25) and Indu Batra (55) -- from the terrace. No injuries were reported in the incident.

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According to a DFS officer, the fire was confined to 24 electric meters installed on the ground floor of the building, which comprises a ground floor and four upper floors.

The blaze was brought under control by 2.30 am, concluding the firefighting operation. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the officer said.