Fire breaks out at AIIMS, none hurt

New Delhi, January 4
A fire broke out at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi this morning.
Officials said no casualty was reported in the fire that broke out on the second floor of the hospital. Delhi Fire Services reached the spot and fire was doused out by the fire tenders by 6.20 am, they added.
AIIMS authorities, in a statement, said a short circuit in a refrigerator caused the fire. At around 5.25 am, information was received of a fire in room number 2090 of the Reproductive Biology Department on the second floor, the hospital said.
“Security and fire control room were informed and the fire fighting team was alerted after confirmation of a short circuit in a fridge,” it said.
“The fire was controlled immediately by AIIMS fire services while the staff of Delhi Fire Services also arrived. No casualty was reported and there is no damage to property,” it further added.
