Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi’s Rohini area

New Delhi, October 21
A fire broke out at a banquet hall in northwest Delhi's Rohini on Friday, officials said.
According to fire officials, the information regarding the blaze at the banquet hall in Rohini's Sector-3 was received at 2:29 pm and 13-14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
So far, there are no reports of anyone being injured. The operation to douse the fire is underway, the officials said.
