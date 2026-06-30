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Home / Delhi / Fire breaks out at Connaught Place’s Parikrama restaurant, no injuries

Fire breaks out at Connaught Place’s Parikrama restaurant, no injuries

According to fire officials, a call regarding the blaze was received at around 3:40 pm

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:52 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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A view of Parikrama Restaurant on KG Marg at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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A fire broke out in the kitchen chimney of Parikrama Restaurant on KG Marg at Connaught Place on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Service.

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According to fire officials, a call regarding the blaze was received at around 3:40 pm. Firefighters rushed to the spot with six fire tenders and other emergency vehicles.

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The initial response included one Water Tender (WT), three Water Bowsers (WB), one Big Foam Tender (BFT), one Multipurpose vehicle (MP) and one Breathing Apparatus Support (BS) unit.

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Officials later confirmed that the fire was confined to the restaurant’s kitchen chimney and was brought under control.

The Delhi Fire Service said no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

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Parikrama The Revolving Restaurant is a well-known revolving rooftop restaurant located on KG Marg (Kasturba Gandhi Marg) near Connaught Place in central New Delhi. Situated on the upper floors of the Antriksh Bhavan building, it is known for offering panoramic views of the city while the dining area slowly rotates.

The restaurant is a popular landmark for fine dining and serves a mix of North Indian, Mughlai, Chinese, and Continental cuisine. Its central location on KG Marg places it close to Barakhamba Road and other commercial hubs in Connaught Place.

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