Fire breaks out at Delhi BJP office

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the Delhi BJP office located in central Delhi on Thursday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. No casualties were reported during the incident, they said. Three fire tenders were pressed into service,” a DFS official said, adding that the fire was brought under control within a few minutes. The party office statement claimed that there was a short circuit in electricity meter box at the office around 4.15 pm that triggered the fire. pti

Woman, brother assaulted

New Delhi: In an alleged road rage case here, a woman and her brother were allegedly beaten up by a group of men here after their car brushed against one of them, the police said on Thursday. An altercation began when the victims’ vehicle lightly brushed against one of these men while they were standing by the road. Later, the men beat up the siblings, broke the front and rear window panes of their vehicle and fled, a police officer said.

