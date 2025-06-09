DT
PT
Fire breaks out at Delhi e-rickshaw charging station, two dead

Fire breaks out at Delhi e-rickshaw charging station, two dead

The blaze is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:48 PM Jun 09, 2025 IST
A fire service personnel stands near a charred e-rickshaw following a fire incident in Nand Nagri on Monday. PTI
Two persons died after a fire broke out at an e-rickshaw charging station at a house in northeast Delhi's Dilshad Garden area, an official said on Monday.

Police said that the fire occurred on the ground floor of a house in Gali Shamshan Wali, where e-rickshaws were being charged. The blaze is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit.

"Two persons were found dead at the scene. They have been identified as Shashi (25), who lived in the house, and Ballu (55), a vagabond who was present at the time of the incident," a senior police officer said.

Police said Shashi lived in the house with his parents and three brothers. A woman, identified as Meera Devi, was also rescued by local beat staff.

Two e-rickshaws were completely gutted in the incident.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) personnel visited the spot, and a case under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered at Nand Nagri police station.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a fire call was received at 11.32 pm from Tahirpur's Kodi Colony, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control and a cooling operation was carried out to prevent any re-ignition, an official said.

