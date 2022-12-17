Fire breaks out at Delhi hospital

PTI

New Delhi, December 17

A fire broke out at a hospital in south Delhi’s GK-I on Saturday morning, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

No injuries or casualties were reported, they added.

A call about the blaze was received at 9.07am after which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior official said.

The fire broke out at the office and basement of the hospital and the flames were doused by 9.50am, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.