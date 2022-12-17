Fire breaks out at Delhi hospital

New Delhi, December 17
A fire broke out at a hospital in south Delhi’s GK-I on Saturday morning, Delhi Fire Services officials said.
No injuries or casualties were reported, they added.
A call about the blaze was received at 9.07am after which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior official said.
The fire broke out at the office and basement of the hospital and the flames were doused by 9.50am, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin talk energy, trade
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis, reiterates PM M...
Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom
The family of Harmandeep Singh had got some phone calls and ...
BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi
State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issues a state...
3 fresh FIRs filed against Mehul Choksi in Rs 6,700-crore fraud case
4 years after Choksi's dramatic escape and the failure of th...