Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Narela

Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi’s Narela

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:42 AM Dec 22, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
A fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area, prompting authorities to rush 14 fire tenders, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said on Monday.

A call regarding the blaze was received around 10.58 pm from a factory located in Narela Industrial Area on Sunday, near Harish Chander Road.

The blaze had engulfed machinery, shoe boxes and finished shoes stored in the factory. The building, spread over approximately 150 square yards, comprised a basement, ground floor and two upper floors, the officer said.

"We rushed 14 fire tenders to the spot, and the fire was doused by 2.30 am (on Monday)," he said, adding that no casualties or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

