Fire breaks out at factory in north Delhi

New Delhi, March 1
A fire broke out at a factory on Roshanara Road near the Pulbangash metro station in north Delhi on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.
No injuries had been reported, they added.
"We received a call around 11.50am about a fire at a factory near Jaipur Golden Transport on Roshanara Road. Eighteen fire tenders have been rushed to the site. Fire-fighting operations are under way," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.
The cause of the fire is not known, he added.
