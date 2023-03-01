Fire breaks out at factory in north Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, March 1

A fire broke out at a factory on Roshanara Road near the Pulbangash metro station in north Delhi on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No injuries had been reported, they added.

"We received a call around 11.50am about a fire at a factory near Jaipur Golden Transport on Roshanara Road. Eighteen fire tenders have been rushed to the site. Fire-fighting operations are under way," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

The cause of the fire is not known, he added.