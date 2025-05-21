DT
Home / Delhi / Fire breaks out at furniture showroom in Gurugram

Fire breaks out at furniture showroom in Gurugram

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:12 AM May 21, 2025 IST
Smoke billows from a furniture showroom in Gurugram.
A massive fire broke out at a furniture showroom on Atul Kataria Chowk on Monday night. The blaze was so fierce that its flames could be seen from several kilometres away. More than 20 fire engines were pressed into service and the flames were brought under control after about seven hours of effort.

According to a fire official, the fire broke out on the top floor of Krishna Furniture, located on Atul Kataria Chowk, around 12:15 am on Tuesday. After receiving information, two fire engines were sent from Bhim Nagar fire station to the spot. However, after noticing the flames, vehicles were immediately called from other fire stations. Civil Defence and SDRF teams were also called as a precaution.

“We had to face a lot of trouble to extinguish the fire. There was a problem due to the fire on the top floor. The fire brigade then sprayed water from all sides of the showroom, thus saving the nearby shops from burning. The fire was brought under control after seven hours of effort. The fire is said to have been caused due to a short circuit, but it is a matter of investigation,” said Narender Singh, the fire official said.

