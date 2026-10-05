Fire breaks out at garment factory in Delhi

A fire broke out at a garment factory in Pratap Gali, Gandhi Nagar, on Sunday morning, officials said. The fire was reported around 10:06 am from the second floor of the garment factory in the Geeta Colony area.

Three water tenders, two water-bowser units, a quick response vehicle and a motorcycle fire response vehicle were pressed into service to douse the flames. The blaze was brought under control around 11:10 am, according to the Fire Department. No injuries or casualties were reported. Further investigation is underway.

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