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Home / Delhi / Fire breaks out at Gurugram guest house, four rescued

Fire breaks out at Gurugram guest house, four rescued

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:14 PM Mar 20, 2026 IST
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Panic erupted in Sector 28, on Friday, after a fire broke out at a five-storey guest house, trapping four people, including three women, inside. Fire officials said the blaze, which originated in an electrical panel on the ground floor, was extinguished within an hour. The fire is believed to have been caused by a short circuit.
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At approximately 1:29 pm, fire department officials received a call reporting the blaze at building number 3401, which houses 18 one-BHK units. Four fire engines, along with a team from the Haryana State Disaster Response Force (HSDRF), were immediately dispatched to the scene.

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Upon arrival, first responders found the fire near the building’s main entrance, with heavy smoke spreading inside. Due to the intense smoke, climbing from the front was impossible. Demonstrating remarkable bravery, police and fire teams reached the first floor using side railings and then used ropes and rear stairs to access the upper floors. They successfully rescued the trapped individuals from the top floor, including three women.

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A senior police officer lauded the swift actions of the emergency teams, noting that the rescue operation prevented a potential disaster. By 2:40 pm, the fire was completely contained, having spread only to the second floor before being brought under control.

The guest house, which had been rented by a company, was largely damaged, with the refrigerator, air conditioner, and other items on the ground floor destroyed. The trapped individuals were rescued safely.

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The Gurugram Police have announced that DCP East Gaurav Rajpurohit will issue commendation letters to the police personnel, firefighters, and local residents who played a key role in the rescue efforts.

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