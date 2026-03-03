DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Fire breaks out at godown in Tikri, no casualties reported

Fire breaks out at godown in Tikri, no casualties reported

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:16 AM Mar 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo for representation.
Advertisement

A fire broke out in a godown in Delhi’s Tikri area on Monday morning, prompting the Delhi Fire Service to deploy eight fire tenders, an official said.

Advertisement

No casualties have been reported so far, the official added. The blaze was reported at 7.49 am near the Netaji Subash Vihar area in Tikri. According to the fire department, the fire was brought under control at 4:25 pm.

Advertisement

The fire occurred in a sofa manufacturing unit area of about 3,000 square yards under a tin shed. The affected section stored plastic dana, foam sheets, paints and chemical drums.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts