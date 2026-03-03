Fire breaks out at godown in Tikri, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a godown in Delhi’s Tikri area on Monday morning, prompting the Delhi Fire Service to deploy eight fire tenders, an official said.

No casualties have been reported so far, the official added. The blaze was reported at 7.49 am near the Netaji Subash Vihar area in Tikri. According to the fire department, the fire was brought under control at 4:25 pm.

The fire occurred in a sofa manufacturing unit area of about 3,000 square yards under a tin shed. The affected section stored plastic dana, foam sheets, paints and chemical drums.