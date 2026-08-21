Fire breaks out at gym owned by Salman Khan franchise in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

A fire broke out at a gym owned by a Salman Khan franchise on the first floor of M Block Market in Greater Kailash-I on Thursday night, police said.

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The fire was suspected to have been caused by short-circuit at around 10.15 pm.

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Police reached the spot and evacuated the occupants of the gym. Firefighters brought the fire under control, the police said.

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No injuries or loss of life was reported.

The site was secured after the fire was extinguished and normalcy was restored, police said.

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Police clarified that the gym is not owned by Salman Khan. It is a franchise operating under his gym brand.