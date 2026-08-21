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Home / Delhi / Fire breaks out at gym owned by Salman Khan franchise in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Fire breaks out at gym owned by Salman Khan franchise in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

The fire is suspected to have been caused by short-circuit

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:54 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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A fire broke out at a gym owned by a Salman Khan franchise on the first floor of M Block Market in Greater Kailash-I on Thursday night, police said.

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The fire was suspected to have been caused by short-circuit at around 10.15 pm.

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Police reached the spot and evacuated the occupants of the gym. Firefighters brought the fire under control, the police said.

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No injuries or loss of life was reported.

The site was secured after the fire was extinguished and normalcy was restored, police said.

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Police clarified that the gym is not owned by Salman Khan. It is a franchise operating under his gym brand.

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