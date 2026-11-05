Fire breaks out at institute in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar, no injuries
The blaze was brought under control by 6.15 am, say officials
The DFS received a call around 5.50 am, following which three water tenders and other emergency vehicles were rushed to the spot near Maharaja Banquet Hall. Representative image: iStock
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A fire broke out at an institute on Mangal Bazar Road in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar on Thursday morning, prompting the deployment of several fire tenders, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.
The DFS received a call around 5.50 am, following which three water tenders and other emergency vehicles were rushed to the spot near Maharaja Banquet Hall.
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The blaze was brought under control by 6.15 am. No injuries were reported, officials said.
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