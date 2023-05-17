Fire breaks out at JJ cluster in Delhi’s Shastri Park

IANS
New Delhi, May 17
A fire broke out at a JJ cluster in Delhi's Shastri Park area on Wednesday, a fire department official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.
The Director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg said that a call regarding the fire at the JJ cluster in Buland Masjid Mazaarwala road was received at around 12.10 pm.
"A total 12 fire tenders rushed to the site. Fire is under control. So far no casualty has been reported," said Garg.
Due to the fire, there were also multiple cylinder blasts.
-
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Siddaramaiah likely to be Karnataka CM, say sources
TV reports quote sources while putting Siddaramaiah as front...
Karnataka CM decision: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar meet Rahul Gandhi
Siddaramaiah is considered the front-runner among the two
NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terrorist-drug smuggler-gangster nexus
The NIA is conducting searches in 12 districts of Punjab
Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court gives SEBI time till August 14 to complete probe
The court’s comments come after Solicitor General Tushar Meh...
Air India's Delhi-Sydney flight passengers suffer 'minor sprain' due to turbulence
The official at the DGCA say no hospitalisation was required