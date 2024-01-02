Fire breaks out at lab in Rohini

PTI

New Delhi, January 1

A major fire broke out in a pathology laboratory in north Delhi's Rohini area late last night, the Fire Department said on Monday. No one was reported injured in the incident.

Officials said that the fire broke out on the third and fourth floor of a building which housed the pathology lab. The fire was reported to the department around 12.45 am.

“Ten fire engines were rushed to the spot immediately. It took more than two hours to douse the flames completely. The fire was near the lift shaft. No one was injured in the fire,” an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.