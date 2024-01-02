Fire breaks out at lab in Rohini

New Delhi, January 1
A major fire broke out in a pathology laboratory in north Delhi's Rohini area late last night, the Fire Department said on Monday. No one was reported injured in the incident.
Officials said that the fire broke out on the third and fourth floor of a building which housed the pathology lab. The fire was reported to the department around 12.45 am.
“Ten fire engines were rushed to the spot immediately. It took more than two hours to douse the flames completely. The fire was near the lift shaft. No one was injured in the fire,” an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday
Kundu on Monday had moved the Supreme Court against the stat...
People throng petrol stations in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh amid truckers’ strike
There are rumours that petrol stations may run dry following...
Following truckers' stir, Maharashtra govt asks police to intervene for smooth fuel movement
Truckers protest against a provision in the new penal law re...
Canadian politics has given space to Khalistani forces, says S Jaishankar
He expresses concern that these actions are not in the inter...
4 police commandos, 3 soldiers injured in attack by militants in Manipur
Fresh violence had rocked Manipur on the first day of the Ne...