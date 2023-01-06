Fire breaks out at Noida warehouse

Noida, January 5
A fire broke out in a warehouse of cartons in Greater Noida on Thursday. No person was hurt in the fire, a senior official said.
Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Chaubey said the fire broke out around 11.30 am at a factory in Aimnabad village. “The call was received at 11.20 am after which eight fire engines were rushed to the spot. No person was hurt,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa
The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...
Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...
Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
The sudden increase in blood pressure in the cold and blood ...
2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault
The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...
Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case
The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...