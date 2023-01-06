Fire breaks out at Noida warehouse

PTI

Noida, January 5

A fire broke out in a warehouse of cartons in Greater Noida on Thursday. No person was hurt in the fire, a senior official said.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Chaubey said the fire broke out around 11.30 am at a factory in Aimnabad village. “The call was received at 11.20 am after which eight fire engines were rushed to the spot. No person was hurt,” he said.