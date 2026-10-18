A fire that broke out at a ‘dal’ (pulses) storage warehouse in Delhi’s Narela area on Sunday spread across three floors, prompting a two-hour firefighting operation before it was brought under control.

The fire was reported to the Delhi Fire Services at 11.10 am from J Block of the Bhorgarh Industrial Area. Ten fire tenders were sent to the spot as the blaze had spread beyond the ground floor to the first and second floors of the warehouse.

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The warehouse stored dal and other material, much of which is suspected to have been damaged in the fire. The extent of the loss has not yet been assessed.

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Firefighters worked to combat the flames and prevent them from spreading to nearby buildings.

The fire incident did not result in any reported casualties.

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Local police reached the site, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.