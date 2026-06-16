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Home / Delhi / Fire breaks out at pvt hospital in Delhi, no casualties reported

Fire breaks out at pvt hospital in Delhi, no casualties reported

All patients evacuated safely: Officials

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:58 AM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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The electric box where a fire broke out at a hospital in Southwest Delhi on Sunday night.
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A fire broke out at AS Multi Kidney Hospital on the Dabri-Palam Road in southwest Delhi late on Sunday night. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. All patients were evacuated safely, officials said.

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The police said a call regarding the fire was received at the Sagarpur police station at 10.27 pm. After getting information, 15 police personnel PCR units, Delhi Fire Services and CATS ambulance teams immediately reached the spot.

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By the time the emergency teams arrived, the fire had already been brought under control by the hospital staff using fire extinguishers. Preliminary enquiry indicated that a short circuit in the electricity meter and panel caused the blaze.

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The Delhi Fire Services rushed three fire tenders to the spot to douse the flames, while BSES personnel also reached the hospital. Fire officials later confirmed that the blaze was confined to an electric junction box on the ground floor and issued the “stop” message at 10:40 pm after ensuring the situation was under control.

At the time of the incident, around 10 to 15 patients were present inside the hospital. The hospital administration safely shifted all of them during the emergency. The authorities confirmed that no one was injured and no loss of life was reported in the incident.

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