DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Fire breaks out at restaurant

Fire breaks out at restaurant

A fire broke out at a restaurant in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area on Monday. However, no one was injured in the incident, a Fire Department official said. “We received a call about the fire at a restaurant in Lajpat...
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Feb 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A fire broke out at a restaurant in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area on Monday. However, no one was injured in the incident, a Fire Department official said.

“We received a call about the fire at a restaurant in Lajpat Nagar at 9.53 am. We sent four fire tenders to the spot.

The blaze was doused by 10.35 am,” the official said. He said the police had been informed about the fire for further investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper