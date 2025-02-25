Fire breaks out at restaurant

A fire broke out at a restaurant in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area on Monday. However, no one was injured in the incident, a Fire Department official said.

“We received a call about the fire at a restaurant in Lajpat Nagar at 9.53 am. We sent four fire tenders to the spot.

The blaze was doused by 10.35 am,” the official said. He said the police had been informed about the fire for further investigation.