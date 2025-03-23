DT
Home / Delhi / Fire breaks out at shoe showroom

Fire breaks out at shoe showroom

None hurt in incident, probe on
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Mar 23, 2025 IST
Firefighters douse the flames at the showroom near Shaheen Bagh Market in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune Photo
A fire broke out at a footwear showroom in Shaheen Bagh market, Jasola, on Saturday morning, officials said.

Officials from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said they received a distress call around 11:17 am. After getting information, 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

When the firefighters reached the spot, they found that the basement and the first floor of the showroom were engulfed in flames. “The fire had spread rapidly, but our teams worked swiftly to bring it under control,” a DFS official stated.

The authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident. However, the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire might have been triggered by a short-circuit or faulty wiring in the building,” the official added.

Commuters also experienced traffic snarls in the area due to the operations by the firefighters.

