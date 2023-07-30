Fire breaks out at shoes manufacturing factory in Delhi’s Udyog Nagar

New Delhi, July 30
A fire broke out at a shoes manufacturing factory in west Delhi’s Udyog Nagar area on Sunday morning, officials said.
According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 9.36 am, following which 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The fire, which broke out in a tin shed at the third floor of the building, was brought under control at 12.50 pm and cooling operation is under way. The building has a basement, a ground and three floors. No injury has been reported, they said.
