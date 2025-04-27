DT
Home / Delhi / Fire breaks out at slum in Delhi's Rohini, 2 dead

Fire breaks out at slum in Delhi's Rohini, 2 dead

20 fire tenders deployed; over 400 shanties gutted by fire
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:43 PM Apr 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Smoke rises up after a fire broke out in slums, in Rohini area of New Delhi, Sunday, April 27, 2025. PTI
Two people died in a massive fire that broke out in a jhuggi cluster in northwest Delhi's Rohini area on Sunday morning, prompting the fire department to deploy 20 tenders, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

Officials said they received a call regarding the incident at 11:55 am.

Two bodies have been recovered so far. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the area, a senior police officer told PTI.

“Firefighters are currently trying to douse the blaze and the operation is underway to bring the situation under control,” he said.

According to the police, over 400 shanties were gutted by fire.

“Multiple police and fire brigade teams have been deployed. Now, cooling operation is underway. Two bodies have been recovered,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Amit Goel said.

Further details are awaited

