Fire breaks out at varsity auditorium

A fire broke out inside the main auditorium of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in Sector 16, Dwarka, on Sunday morning, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services.

The fire was reported at 10.42 am, following which several firefighting units were deployed to the site. The response team included two water tenders, three water bowsers, one breathing apparatus tender and one quick response vehicle (QRV).

Firefighters managed to control the flames and later carried out extensive cooling operations to prevent the fire from reigniting.

An official from the university said the fire might have been triggered by a gas cylinder explosion.

“The kitchen of the Vice-Chancellor is adjacent to the auditorium and eight cylinders burst during the incident,” the official said. The cylinder explosions are believed to be a possible cause or contributing factor to the fire.

No casualties or injuries have been reported, and the extent of property damage is being assessed.

Fire officials are expected to conduct a detailed investigation to confirm the cause of the incident.