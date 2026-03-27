Fire breaks out at Vishal Mega Mart in Noida; no one hurt

A fire broke out on the first floor of a Vishal Mega Mart store in Noida on Friday morning, officials said. No casualties were reported.

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The store is located near Sector-76 Metro Station under the Sector 49 Police Station jurisdiction.

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Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Gautam Buddh Nagar, Pradeep Kumar, said 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

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“With the help of 15 fire tenders, the fire has been completely extinguished. There has been no loss of life,” he said.

“Prima facie, the cause of the fire appears to be a short circuit,” Kumar said.

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Authorities are assessing the extent of damage, he said.