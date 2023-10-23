Fire breaks out in Delhi building, 16 rescued

PTI

New Delhi, October 22

Sixteen people, including six children, were rescued after a fire broke out in a flat in central Delhi’s Subzi Mandi area on Sunday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

A call was received at around 7.40 am about the blaze on the second floor of a building and eight fire engines were pressed into service. “The police station concerned was informed as well. We have rescued 16 people comprising six children, seven women and three men,” said an official.

The rescue operation was challenging as an LPG gas cylinder exploded inside the flat, he added.

According to the DFS, the fire has been doused and no one suffered any serious injuries. “We have started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire,” a senior police official said.

Four fire tenders, local police, residents of the area and CATS ambulance were engaged in the rescue operation. All the occupants of the building were rescued. Five people residing on the second floor and 11 people on the third floor were rescued.

#Mandi