Fire breaks out in Delhi building

IANS

New Delhi, December 21

A massive fire broke out on the 11th floor of Gopaldas building in Delhi's Connaught Place on Thursday, a fire department official said.

According to Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the call regarding the blaze was received at 12.56 pm. "A total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Fire broke out on the 11 floor," said Garg.

“Within hours, the flames were brought completely under control and cooling operation is going on. No casualty has been reported,” said Garg. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

