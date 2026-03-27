Fire breaks out in Delhi's Tri Nagar, 5 suffer burns minor injuries
Fire brigades, ambulance, police teams rushed to the spot
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A fire early Friday in a house in north Delhi’s Tri Nagar area left five people with minor burns, an official said.
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The Delhi Fire Services received a call about a blaze at 7.10 am in a house on third floor, the official said.
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Three fire tenders, teams from the Keshav Puram Police Station, and an ambulance were rushed to the spot.
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The five wounded were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
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