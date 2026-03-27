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Home / Delhi / Fire breaks out in Delhi's Tri Nagar, 5 suffer burns minor injuries

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Tri Nagar, 5 suffer burns minor injuries

Fire brigades, ambulance, police teams rushed to the spot

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:30 AM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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A fire early Friday in a house in north Delhi’s Tri Nagar area left five people with minor burns, an official said.

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The Delhi Fire Services received a call about a blaze at 7.10 am in a house on third floor, the official said.

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Three fire tenders, teams from the Keshav Puram Police Station, and an ambulance were rushed to the spot.

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The five wounded were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

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