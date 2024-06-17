Fire breaks out in factory

PTI

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a factory in Mundka area of outer Delhi on Sunday, officials of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said. No casualty has been reported. DFS chief Atul Garg said 34 fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze.PTI

Three injured in fight over water

New Delhi: Amid water crisis in the Capital, a dispute over filling water from a common tap injured three persons in Dwarka. The injured were shifted to Indira Gandhi Hospital. The police said two cross FIRs were registered on statements of both parties. PTI

Arms and drugs supplier nabbed

New Delhi: A man, allegedly involved in supplying drugs and illicit arms to criminals, was arrested after he was found in possession of 10 pistols. Tarun Mehra (42) of Uttam Nagar is said to be involved in his family business of exporting gold to jewellers based in the UK. He is allegedly involved in five different criminal cases, including for supply of drugs in Punjab and Delhi, the police said.