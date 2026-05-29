Fire breaks out in Gurugram building

A fire broke out in a five-storey building in Sector 46 late on Wednesday night. Firefighters rescued four women trapped on the upper floors and brought the blaze under control in time. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.

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According to officials, the fire started in an office on the ground floor around 10.15 pm. Smoke quickly spread through the building, causing panic among people on the upper floors. A clinic was also operating in the basement. After receiving the alert, fire engines from the Sector 29 fire station rushed to the spot.

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Firefighters immediately launched rescue and relief operations. They rescued four women trapped in smoke on the top floor and brought them to safety. A large crowd gathered near the building during the incident.

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Fire officer Sudhir Singh said fire engines were dispatched as soon as the information was received. The team acted swiftly and controlled the blaze before it could spread further. He said the exact cause of the fire had not yet been confirmed, but preliminary investigations pointed to a short circuit.