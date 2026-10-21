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Home / Delhi / Fire breaks out in Peeragarhi factory building, no casualties

Fire breaks out in Peeragarhi factory building, no casualties

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:22 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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A fire broke out in a building housing several manufacturing units, including factories making rubber mats, helmets, shoes and shawls, in Peeragarhi in outer Delhi, officials said. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to information provided by the fire department, the fire affected a rubber mat manufacturing unit in the basement and a helmet manufacturing factory on the ground floor. Units manufacturing shoes and shawls were located on the first and second floors, respectively.

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The building has a basement, a ground floor and four upper floors and is spread across an area of 300 square yards. At 10.30 am, the fire department received a “stop” message from ADO Aman, indicating that the fire had been brought under control, while cooling operations continued.

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